India’s MIL Showcases Advanced Ammunition At NAVDEX 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Prakash Agarwala, Chairman and Managing Director of Munitions India Limited (MIL), said the company exports approximately $250 million worth of ammunition annually.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of NAVDEX 2025, he said the event provides a key platform to expand investments and forge sustainable global partnerships.
Agarwala added that MIL currently supplies its products to more than 25 countries and aims to leverage the exhibition’s regional and global participation to tap into new markets, capitalising on its expertise in the ammunition sector.
At NAVDEX 2025, MIL showcases a range of advanced products, including the Pinaka multiple launch rockets system, hand grenades, low-drag aerial bombs, and large calibre ammunition, such as 155mm artillery shells.
Agarwala emphasised that NAVDEX 2025, held in Abu Dhabi, is one of the world’s premier events for naval defence and military technology, attracting leading defence companies globally and offering a vital platform to explore the latest innovations in the industry.
He also noted that the event underscores the UAE’s significant role in advancing defence industries not only at the national level but also regionally and internationally.
Recent Stories
China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
More Stories From Middle East
-
China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 20252 minutes ago
-
India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 20252 minutes ago
-
UAE, Ukraine Presidents witness signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement32 minutes ago
-
UAE, Ukraine Presidents explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation47 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic47 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior Ministers2 hours ago
-
Mubadala announces investment in 'Apleona'2 hours ago
-
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment cooperation2 hours ago
-
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait2 hours ago
-
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 20252 hours ago
-
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK4 hours ago
-
NAVDEX 2025: Connecting global maritime security community4 hours ago