India’s MIL Showcases Advanced Ammunition At NAVDEX 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Prakash Agarwala, Chairman and Managing Director of Munitions India Limited (MIL), said the company exports approximately $250 million worth of ammunition annually.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of NAVDEX 2025, he said the event provides a key platform to expand investments and forge sustainable global partnerships.

Agarwala added that MIL currently supplies its products to more than 25 countries and aims to leverage the exhibition’s regional and global participation to tap into new markets, capitalising on its expertise in the ammunition sector.

At NAVDEX 2025, MIL showcases a range of advanced products, including the Pinaka multiple launch rockets system, hand grenades, low-drag aerial bombs, and large calibre ammunition, such as 155mm artillery shells.

Agarwala emphasised that NAVDEX 2025, held in Abu Dhabi, is one of the world’s premier events for naval defence and military technology, attracting leading defence companies globally and offering a vital platform to explore the latest innovations in the industry.

He also noted that the event underscores the UAE’s significant role in advancing defence industries not only at the national level but also regionally and internationally.

