India’s 'Sweet Revolution' Sprints Towards Self-sufficiency
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 12:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) NEW DELHI, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – India’s Honey Mission Programme is creating a ‘Sweet Revolution’ in the country through bee farming and production of bee wax.
India ranks eighth globally in honey production, producing over 100,000 metric tonnes annually, a threefold increase in the last two decades.
India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is seeking self-sufficiency for his country in the production of bee wax, which is a critical ingredient in pharmaceutical production, food, textiles and cosmetics industries.
“India currently imports bee wax, but our farmers are now rapidly transforming this situation,” Modi said in an episode on Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address to the nation.
“I wish more and more farmers of India will join bee farming along with their regular farming practices. This will lead to an increase in the income of farmers too and will also sweeten their lives!”
Modi said natural organic honey produced in both the mountainous and riverine parts of West Bengal is in big demand all over the world.
In the latest promotion under the Honey Mission Programme, the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Manoj Kumar, distributed this weekend 2,050 bee boxes, honey colonies, and toolkits to beekeepers across six Indian states.
A total of 200,000 bee boxes and bee colonies have so far been distributed to farmers, Kumar said on that occasion.
The KVIC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, created in 1956 through India’s parliamentary legislation to promote village industries.
The ongoing 'Sweet Revolution' aims to replicate the success of India's 'White Revolution,' which dramatically increased milk production from the 1970s onward.
Recent Stories
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
More Stories From Middle East
-
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide2 minutes ago
-
India’s 'Sweet Revolution' sprints towards self-sufficiency2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetings1 hour ago
-
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth successive year2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy2 hours ago
-
China's CPI edged down in February due to holiday effects3 hours ago
-
Guangdong, Shanghai witness strong growth in foreign trade, investment4 hours ago
-
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes4 hours ago
-
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament5 hours ago
-
Employment up by 0.1% in euro area, 0.2% in EU5 hours ago
-
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Opening Ceremony of Tu ..6 hours ago