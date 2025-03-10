India’s 'Sweet Revolution' sprints towards self-sufficiency

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) NEW DELHI, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – India’s Honey Mission Programme is creating a ‘Sweet Revolution’ in the country through bee farming and production of bee wax.

India ranks eighth globally in honey production, producing over 100,000 metric tonnes annually, a threefold increase in the last two decades.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is seeking self-sufficiency for his country in the production of bee wax, which is a critical ingredient in pharmaceutical production, food, textiles and cosmetics industries.

“India currently imports bee wax, but our farmers are now rapidly transforming this situation,” Modi said in an episode on Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address to the nation.

“I wish more and more farmers of India will join bee farming along with their regular farming practices. This will lead to an increase in the income of farmers too and will also sweeten their lives!”

Modi said natural organic honey produced in both the mountainous and riverine parts of West Bengal is in big demand all over the world.

In the latest promotion under the Honey Mission Programme, the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Manoj Kumar, distributed this weekend 2,050 bee boxes, honey colonies, and toolkits to beekeepers across six Indian states.

A total of 200,000 bee boxes and bee colonies have so far been distributed to farmers, Kumar said on that occasion.

The KVIC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, created in 1956 through India’s parliamentary legislation to promote village industries.

The ongoing 'Sweet Revolution' aims to replicate the success of India's 'White Revolution,' which dramatically increased milk production from the 1970s onward.