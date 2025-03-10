Open Menu

India’s 'Sweet Revolution' Sprints Towards Self-sufficiency

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 12:45 AM

India’s 'Sweet Revolution' sprints towards self-sufficiency

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) NEW DELHI, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – India’s Honey Mission Programme is creating a ‘Sweet Revolution’ in the country through bee farming and production of bee wax.

India ranks eighth globally in honey production, producing over 100,000 metric tonnes annually, a threefold increase in the last two decades.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is seeking self-sufficiency for his country in the production of bee wax, which is a critical ingredient in pharmaceutical production, food, textiles and cosmetics industries.

“India currently imports bee wax, but our farmers are now rapidly transforming this situation,” Modi said in an episode on Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address to the nation.

“I wish more and more farmers of India will join bee farming along with their regular farming practices. This will lead to an increase in the income of farmers too and will also sweeten their lives!”

Modi said natural organic honey produced in both the mountainous and riverine parts of West Bengal is in big demand all over the world.

In the latest promotion under the Honey Mission Programme, the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Manoj Kumar, distributed this weekend 2,050 bee boxes, honey colonies, and toolkits to beekeepers across six Indian states.

A total of 200,000 bee boxes and bee colonies have so far been distributed to farmers, Kumar said on that occasion.

The KVIC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, created in 1956 through India’s parliamentary legislation to promote village industries.

The ongoing 'Sweet Revolution' aims to replicate the success of India's 'White Revolution,' which dramatically increased milk production from the 1970s onward.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi New Delhi Lead March Textile All From

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure B ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attract ..

Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop e ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy

2 hours ago
 Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

4 hours ago
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

5 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

6 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

7 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

8 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

8 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East