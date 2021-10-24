India’s Trinity Lubes & Grease Invests AED 50 Mn In Hamriyah Free Zone Authority

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Siddharth Grease and Lubes Pvt. Ltd. (SGL), a leading Indian manufacturer and supplier of lubricants, has opened its first plant in the middle East in the inner port of Sharjah's Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA).

Trinity Lubes & Greases FZC was the name chosen by SGL for its new plant in the Hamriyah Free Zone, with an investment expected to reach 50 million Dirhams as an initial stage.

The total area of the new investment is some 12,500 m², fitted with the latest state-of-the-art lubricant and grease-making equipment, imported from around the world.

This was announced during a ceremony held recently in the presence of Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, Siddharth Sachdeva, Managing Director at Trinity Lubes and Greases FZC, and other officials from the Authority and the company.

Saud Al Mazrouei toured the fully automated factory, built to the latest international standards. He was briefed on the production stages and mechanisms, and the laboratories specialising in research and development, to provide innovative solutions that meet the requirements of today’s and tomorrow’s customers.

He was also briefed on the products manufactured, which include automotive, industrial and construction lubricants, special greases for Electric Vehicles, with a production capacity of 48 thousand liters annually, in the initial stage.

"SGL choosing the UAE and HFZA, in particular, to construct its new plant in the region is a yet another testament to the efficiency of the petrochemical industries sector in the zone," said Saud Salim Al Mazrouei.

This is attributed to the availability of world-class logistical facilities, along with a port with a depth of 14 meters, which enhances HFZA's position as a major center of production and export, added Al Mazrouei.

He underlined that the Authority strives to diversify investments, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who calls for attracting quality investments that enrich the business environment in the emirate.

"This new plant is a culmination of Sharjah's forward-looking vision by focusing on economic diversification and essential vital sectors," said Al Mazrouei.

In addition to offering industrial and commercial plots of land, HFZA, the second-largest industrial-free zone in the UAE, provides advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that strengthen external expansion plans for investors, especially in import and re-export, to the world’s markets. It also provides countless competitive advantages, most notably a single-window operation that boosts the efficiency of performance and eases procedures of doing business, along with multiple tax exemptions, repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of the business, and quick access to regional and global markets.