Indonesia Advocates For Ethical AI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 08:01 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) JAKARTA, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Indonesia underscored the need to adopt good practices to foster ethics in artificial intelligence (AI) development and use. AI ethics not only help ensure that AI development and use benefit society but also prevent the negative risks associated with this technology.

“An improvement is recorded recently, with around 80 percent of companies that use AI having a kind of ethical guidelines in AI development,” Indonesian Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Nezar Patria remarked at the Tech & Telco Summit 2025, which he joined virtually on Friday.

The deputy minister emphasised that AI systems must be transparent and accountable, allowing the public to understand and trust them in line with AI ethics guidelines.

In addition, AI must be free from detrimental bias, and its use must be inclusive without any discrimination.

“We must also pay attention to user data protection with clear procedures. It is expected that AI developers will provide guidance or awareness to users about their personal data that may be used in AI development,” Nezar explained as quoted by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA).

He further emphasised the need for a clear monitoring mechanism in AI technology, for instance, in sectors considered important, such as health.

According to Nezar, the use of AI in the health sector must be monitored more strictly at the sectoral and financial services levels.

He affirmed that AI systems must also be designed to support human needs rather than undermine human values.

“Indonesia wants ethical, fair, and responsible AI," he concluded.

