Indonesia Announces 51 Deaths, 1,082 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Indonesia announces 51 deaths, 1,082 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Indonesia reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 55,092, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

According to Reuters, the Southeast Asian nation also recorded 51 more deaths on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 2,805, the highest in East Asia outside China.

