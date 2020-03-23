Indonesia coronavirus cases rise to 579

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) Indonesia reported 65 new positive cases of coronavirus disease on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Southeast Asia's largest economy to 579, Reuters quoted the Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto as saying.

The number of people killed by the virus rose by one on Monday to 49, he said, while 30 patients have recovered from the disease.