Indonesia Extends Ban On International Visitors For Two-week

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

Indonesia extends ban on international visitors for two-week

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) Indonesia has extended its ban on foreign arrivals for another 14 days in a bid to control the transmission of the coronavirus, its chief economic minister said on Monday.

The government has said the reason for the stricter measures against international visitors, which were imposed on 1st January, was to try to keep out the new COVID-19 variant first detected in Britain.

