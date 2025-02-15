Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) An Indonesian court has handed lengthy prison terms to poachers who killed dozens of rare Javan rhinos, AFP reported.

In 2023 authorities uncovered a criminal gang that confessed to killing 26 rhinos over the span of five years in the 120,000-hectare park.

A court in Indonesia's Banten province this week sentenced the mastermind of the gang to 12 years in prison and gave five of his co-conspirators 11 years, according to rulings posted on its website.

All were also fined 100 million rupiah ($6,135) each, which would be replaced by three additional months in prison if not paid, according to the rulings issued on Wednesday.

"It sets a strong precedent and delivers a clear warning to those who would threaten Indonesia's wildlife," Nina Fascione, Executive Director of the International Rhino Foundation, said in a statement Friday.

"Adequate justice in a case like this is critical to ensuring rhinos are safe from future poaching."