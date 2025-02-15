Indonesia Hands Lengthy Sentences To Javan Rhino Poachers
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 10:30 AM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) An Indonesian court has handed lengthy prison terms to poachers who killed dozens of rare Javan rhinos, AFP reported.
In 2023 authorities uncovered a criminal gang that confessed to killing 26 rhinos over the span of five years in the 120,000-hectare park.
A court in Indonesia's Banten province this week sentenced the mastermind of the gang to 12 years in prison and gave five of his co-conspirators 11 years, according to rulings posted on its website.
All were also fined 100 million rupiah ($6,135) each, which would be replaced by three additional months in prison if not paid, according to the rulings issued on Wednesday.
"It sets a strong precedent and delivers a clear warning to those who would threaten Indonesia's wildlife," Nina Fascione, Executive Director of the International Rhino Foundation, said in a statement Friday.
"Adequate justice in a case like this is critical to ensuring rhinos are safe from future poaching."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2025
RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
More Stories From Middle East
-
Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers3 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at driving innovation, ec ..12 hours ago
-
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling13 hours ago
-
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triathlon Championship Se ..13 hours ago
-
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals13 hours ago
-
Two-thirds of US House Democrats urge President Trump to retract 'dangerous comments’ on Gaza13 hours ago
-
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown14 hours ago
-
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in wrong direction14 hours ago
-
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week14 hours ago
-
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Conference reviews final pr ..14 hours ago
-
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles15 hours ago
-
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, systems at IDEX 202515 hours ago