Indonesia Mass Vaccinations To Begin 13th January

Tue 05th January 2021

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) Indonesia will begin its nationwide COVID-19 mass vaccination programme on 13th January, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

The programme will launch in Jakarta, with President Joko Widodo set to be given the first shot, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement, and vaccinations in other regions are set to start in the next two days.

The government has previously said 1.3 million frontline workers are set to be among the first to receive the vaccines made by China's Sinovac Biotech.

