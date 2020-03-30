UrduPoint.com
Indonesia President Plans Stricter Rules On Mobility, Social Distancing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:45 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday he plans to impose stricter limits on mobility between regions and also to implement a large-scale policy of social distancing to help curb the spread of Coronavirus, Reuters reported.

"In implementing the policy of large scale social distancing, I ask that a regulation is prepared for clear guidance for provincial level governments," Widodo said at the opening of a cabinet meeting.

Presidential Spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said via Twitter Widodo was embarking on "a new stage of war against COVID-19, which is large scale social distancing with health quarantines."

