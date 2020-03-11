UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Records First Death From Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

Indonesia records first death from coronavirus

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) A 53-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Indonesia, the first recorded death from the virus in the Southeast Asian country, Reuters has quoted a health ministry official as saying on Wednesday.

The woman, a foreign national, had already been in critical condition when she was admitted to a hospital, said Achmad Yurianto, the health ministry official.

Yurianto did not say where the woman was from or in what hospital or city she had died, but said her home country's embassy was aware of her death and would arrange to have her body repatriated.

Indonesia has 26 other confirmed coronavirus patients.

