JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Indonesian Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto announced on Monday 467 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 26,940, said Reuters.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 28 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 1,641. Meanwhile, 7,637 people have recovered as of Monday.