Indonesia registers 1,031 new COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Indonesian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday 1,031 new coronavirus infections taking the total to 41,431 and overtaking Singapore with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, Reuters reported.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said 45 more deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,276.

Indonesia has the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.