Indonesia registers 1,106 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Indonesia confirmed 1,106 new coronavirus infections and 33 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the number of cases past the 40,000 mark, Reuters quoted its health ministry as saying.

The Southeast Asian country's total number of infections was 40,400 and fatalities 2,231, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, adding that 15,703 patients had recovered.