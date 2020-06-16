UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Registers 1,106 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Indonesia registers 1,106 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Indonesia confirmed 1,106 new coronavirus infections and 33 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the number of cases past the 40,000 mark, Reuters quoted its health ministry as saying.

The Southeast Asian country's total number of infections was 40,400 and fatalities 2,231, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, adding that 15,703 patients had recovered.

Related Topics

Indonesia Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 58 counterfeit Vallourec oil ..

21 minutes ago

PM would arrive today in Karachi for two-day offic ..

27 minutes ago

Man sentenced to jail for raping and sexually hara ..

44 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, de ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.