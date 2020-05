JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Indonesian Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Sunday that 700 new coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the tally in the country to 26,473, Reuters reported.

Yurianto reported 40 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 1,613, while 7,308 have recovered.