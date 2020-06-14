UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Registers 857 New Coronavirus Infections, 43 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Indonesia registers 857 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Indonesia reported 857 new coronavirus infections and 43 more deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 38,277 and fatalities to 2,134, Reuters reported.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said that 755 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 14,531.

Indonesia has tested 322,933 people for the virus as of Sunday.

Related Topics

Indonesia Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,835 new coronavirus cases in last ..

1 hour ago

President of National Olympic Committee endorses f ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand saniti ..

2 hours ago

China reports 57 new coronavirus cases amid Beijin ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Keep oceans clean or land in deep troub ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.