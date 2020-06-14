Indonesia registers 857 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Indonesia reported 857 new coronavirus infections and 43 more deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 38,277 and fatalities to 2,134, Reuters reported.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said that 755 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 14,531.

Indonesia has tested 322,933 people for the virus as of Sunday.