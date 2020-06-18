UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 1,331 New Coronavirus Cases, Its Biggest Daily Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Indonesia reported 1,331 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its biggest daily increase since the outbreak started locally, taking its total number of cases to 42,762, reported Reuters.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said 63 more deaths were reported on Thursday, with total fatalities now at 2,339, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Indonesia on Wednesday overtook Singapore with the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, the agency added.

