UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 1,624 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:45 PM

Indonesia reports 1,624 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Indonesia reported 1,624 coronavirus infections on Thursday in its biggest jump in new cases since the epidemic began, Reuters quoted health ministry official Achmad Yurianto as saying.

"This brings the total number of infections to 59,394," Yurianto added.

The country also reported 53 new deaths, taking cumulative COVID-19 fatalities to 2,987.

Related Topics

Indonesia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tokyo virus cases top 100, highest in 2 months

5 minutes ago

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

1 hour ago

Speaker denounces Bashir's killing in held Kashmir ..

5 minutes ago

Home-developed breast cancer drug first prescribed ..

5 minutes ago

Dr. Moeed rejects news regarding Pakistani passeng ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab mulls standardized model of mosques

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.