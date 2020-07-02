Indonesia reports 1,624 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Indonesia reported 1,624 coronavirus infections on Thursday in its biggest jump in new cases since the epidemic began, Reuters quoted health ministry official Achmad Yurianto as saying.

"This brings the total number of infections to 59,394," Yurianto added.

The country also reported 53 new deaths, taking cumulative COVID-19 fatalities to 2,987.