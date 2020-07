(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) Indonesia reported 2,381 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 104,432, Reuters quoted the country's COVID-19 task force as saying.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported 74 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking total fatalities to 4,975.