Indonesia reports 687 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Indonesia reported 687 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 24,538, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

Indonesia also confirmed 23 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 1,496, the official, Achmad Yurianto, told reporters.

As of Thursday, Indonesia has tested 201,311 people and 6,240 patients have recovered.