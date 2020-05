(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) Indonesia confirmed on Saturday 949 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 21,745, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported 25 new deaths, taking the total to 1,351, while 5,249 patients have recovered.