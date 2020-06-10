UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports Biggest Daily Rise In Coronavirus Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Indonesia reported on Wednesday its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases for a second successive day, with 1,241 new infections, taking its total to 34,316, said Reuters.

There were 36 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 1,959, according to health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

There are 12,129 patients who have recovered, he said. Data from Indonesia's COVID-19 task force shows at least 287,470 people have been tested.

Related Topics

Indonesia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TRA: Microsoft addresses security gaps in Windows ..

48 seconds ago

Cabinet restructures Board of Directors of Emirate ..

57 seconds ago

Save Tobacco Farmers from the Wrath of big tobacco

9 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan Thanks fans after her instagram account ..

20 minutes ago

Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 tabled in NA

25 minutes ago

Discounted Spark 5 Pro: TECNO’s Pre-Hype Offer f ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.