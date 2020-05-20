Indonesia reports over 600 new coronavirus infections, 21 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Indonesian COVID-19 task force recorded 693 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the country's highest daily jump, bringing the national tally to 19,189, German press agency, dpa, reported.

Twenty-one additional deaths were reported overnight, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,242, task force spokesman Achmad Yurianto said.

The capital, Jakarta, remains the epicentre of the outbreak, with more than 6,000 cases.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced overnight that a partial lockdown in the city, which came into force on 10th April, would be extended 4th June.