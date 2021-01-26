UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Set To Pass 1 Million Coronavirus Infections

Tue 26th January 2021

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Indonesia is set to officially surpass one million coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a grim milestone for the Southeast Asian nation that has struggled since last March to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

The world's fourth-most-populous country had recorded 999,256 coronavirus infections as of Monday, with the average daily increase running above 11,000 for more than a week, according to official data. Deaths from the respiratory disease have totalled 28,132.

Those numbers are some of the highest in Asia but health experts believe the true spread is likely to be far worse.

The government started its vaccination programme and tightened movement restrictions earlier this month as hospitals came under mounting strain.

