Indonesia to highlight trade, investment, tourism potential at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Signaling its readiness to compete on a global scale, Indonesia will be highlighting its role in trade, investment and tourism at the Expo 2020 Dubai, from 1st October to 31st March, 2022, marking its eighth World Expo appearance to date.

Didi Sumedi, Director-General of National Export Development at the Trade Ministry of Indonesia, said that Indonesia’s participation at the event is a golden opportunity to showcase the country’s trade potentials, investment opportunities and tourist destinations on a global stage.

"Indonesia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is a golden opportunity as it will benefit us immensely, including strengthening the growth of the Indonesian economy," he said in a statement.

The pavilion will feature a miniature version of the archipelago, occupying a 1,860-square-metre space at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. The pavilion is supported by sponsorships from its partners, which include Astra, the Oil Palm Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS), Gajah Tunggal, April, Wijaya Karya and Indofood.

Didi, who also serves as the Commissioner-General of the Indonesian Pavilion, said the opportunity would also strengthen Indonesia’s vision of being the 10th largest economy by 2045, with a market share of 2 percent.

"The Indonesian Pavilion is a miniature country that will serve as a gate to introduce Indonesia to the world. Every week, the Indonesian Pavilion will highlight various ministries, institutions, provincial governments, established brands, as well as up-and-coming MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises] that will strengthen Indonesian exports," he added.

The Indonesian Pavilion will exhibit more than 300 export-ready products from local MSMEs, including commodities, handicrafts, interior products, textiles and fashion items.

Throughout the six-month event, the Indonesian Pavilion will present 26 weekly themes and more than 75 business forums in a hybrid format, which are supported by 22 ministries and institutions, as well as eight provincial governments.

Indonesia’s participation in Expo aims to attract investments, which will benefit from infrastructure readiness, regulation and bureaucracy reform, as well as improving the quality of human resources. This will, in turn, highlight the investment opportunities of Indonesia, ranging from Industry 1.0 realisation and national strategic projects to industry and tourism-based special economic zones (KEK).