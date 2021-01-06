UrduPoint.com
Indonesia To Impose Further Restrictions To Fight Pandemic

Wed 06th January 2021

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) Indonesia will impose two weeks of increased coronavirus restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java from 11 January, including the resort island of Bali, to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates, a minister said on Wednesday.

The chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said some of the measures include changes to opening hours for malls and limited capacity at restaurants and places of worship.

