Indonesia Will Ban Domestic Air, Sea Travel To Early June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:45 PM

Indonesia will ban domestic air, sea travel to early June

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Indonesian Transport Ministry officials said on Thursday that the government will temporarily ban all domestic air and sea travel starting Friday, barring a few exceptions, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Reuters reported.

Novie Riyanto Rahardjo, Transport Ministry's Director General of Aviation, said the ban on air travel will be in place until 1st June. In turn, Transportation Director General Agus Purnomo said that the ban on travel by sea will be in place until 8th June.

Cargo transportation is exempted from the ban, the officials said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

