JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Indonesian health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said that 347 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Thursday, taking the total in the country above 10,000 for the first time with 10,118 infections, Reuters reported.

Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total of fatalities to 792, while 1,522 have recovered.