UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Maritime Affairs Condoles Martyrs' Families

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

Indonesian Maritime Affairs condoles martyrs' families

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th September 2019 (WAM) - Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar today offered his condolences to the families of Emirati martyrs Zayed Mosalam Suhail Al Amri and Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro, who died while performing their national duty.

Accompanied by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, the Indonesian minister visited the mourning majlis in Bani Yas. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Abu Dhabi Died Bani September 2019 Industry

Recent Stories

Azizullah fined for deliberate physical contact

8 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Babar’s 10-wicket haul in an exciting d ..

14 minutes ago

TECNO joins hands with Airlink to expand its distr ..

24 minutes ago

Kuwaiti Lawmaker Unable to Confirm Kuwait City as ..

41 seconds ago

Women's Action Forum celebrates its 38th anniversa ..

43 seconds ago

Rise in exports, fall in imports good for economy: ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.