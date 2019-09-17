Indonesian Maritime Affairs minister condoles martyrs' families

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th September 2019 (WAM) - Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar today offered his condolences to the families of Emirati martyrs Zayed Mosalam Suhail Al Amri and Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro, who died while performing their national duty.

Accompanied by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, the Indonesian minister visited the mourning majlis in Bani Yas. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.