Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises Muslim Council of Elders' efforts in promoting dialogue, tolerance, coexistence

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Prof. Dr. Nasaruddin Umar, Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, welcomed Monday the envoys of the Muslim Council of Elders, who were dispatched to the provinces of Central Java, Yogyakarta, South Sulawesi, Riau, North Sumatra, and West Nusa Tenggara to commemorate and observe Ramadan nights and promote moderation, balance, and enlightened Islamic thought.

In his opening remarks, the Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs greeted the envoys at the ministry’s headquarters in Jakarta, expressing his appreciation to the Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, for its efforts in fostering dialogue, tolerance, and harmonious coexistence.

He emphasised that these values align with Indonesia’s societal fabric, as both share the mission of safeguarding humanity and contributing to global stability.

The Minister also introduced the envoys to several key initiatives led by the ministry, including the Eco-Theology program, which focuses on environmental conservation, and the "love Curriculum," which teaches religion by emphasizing shared values that benefit both humanity and the environment. He expressed his hope for an increase in the number of envoys in the coming years and for extending their missions to a year or more.

The envoys of the Muslim Council of Elders expressed their gratitude for the warm official and public welcome they received in Indonesia. They affirmed their commitment to building bridges of communication with all segments of Indonesian society and promoting the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence. This mission aligns with the Council’s overarching goal of connecting Muslims with the core principles of their faith, fostering a correct understanding of islam, preserving their Islamic identity, and providing a deeper comprehension of Islamic values and traditions, along with guidance on how to apply these principles in daily life.

This year, the Muslim Council of Elders has dispatched more than 32 scholars and Quran reciters to nine countries worldwide, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the United States. Their mission includes leading congregational prayers, reciting the Holy Quran, delivering religious sermons and lectures, and holding seminars. The initiative aims to strengthen global engagement with Muslim communities, enhance religious awareness, and support their positive integration into society while safeguarding them from extremist ideologies and protecting them from falling into the grip of violent and terrorist groups.