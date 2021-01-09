UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Plane Feared To Have Crashed With 62 Aboard

Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) JAKARTA, 9th January 2021 (WAM/ Reuters) - A Sriwijaya Air plane with 62 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on a domestic flight on Saturday and rescuers said suspected debris had been found in the sea off the city, Reuters reported.

The Boeing 737-500, en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan, disappeared from radar screens after taking off just after 2.30 p.m. (0730 GMT).

Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya told a news conference that 62 people had been aboard, including 12 crew. Another official had said earlier there were 56 passengers and six crew.

More Stories From Middle East

