Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) JAKARTA, 9th January 2021 (WAM/ Reuters) - A Sriwijaya Air plane with 62 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on a domestic flight on Saturday and rescuers said suspected debris had been found in the sea off the city, Reuters reported.

The Boeing 737-500, en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan, disappeared from radar screens after taking off just after 2.30 p.m. (0730 GMT).

Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya told a news conference that 62 people had been aboard, including 12 crew. Another official had said earlier there were 56 passengers and six crew.