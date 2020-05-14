Indonesian President appeal to Indonesians to stay calm and patient in facing the COVID-19 ordeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on all people of faith to pray for humanity as part of efforts to ease the struggle against COVID-19 and join a global spiritual movement. He has appealed to Indonesians to stay calm and patient in facing the COVID-19 ordeal.

In response to the UAE-based Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, called to pray for humanity today, 14th May, people of all races, colours, ethnicities, and nationalities stood together in an unprecedented event to pray and supplicate to God for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to guide and inspire scientists find a vaccine.

"Let us face this ordeal calmly and patiently. Panic is half the illness, calm is half the medicine, and patience is the starting point for healing," President Widodo remarked at the Merdeka Palace here on Thursday in his opening remarks during a videoconferencing event titled "National Prayer and Humanity".

He also called on the people to always pray to Allah, the Almighty, for help; for the protection of the people, nation, and state; as well as for the COVID-19 pandemic to end.

He conceded to the fact that the people in Indonesia and around the world are facing a barrage of ordeals, reeling from difficult times, and struggling to break free from the shackles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly to more than 213 countries, and nearly 4.

4 million people worldwide are infected with this coronavirus. Scores are lying in hospitals, many others are ," the president said as quoted by Indonesian news Agency, ANTARA.

In the wake of such tumultuous times, the President has called on the Indonesian people to not despair or become pessimistic.

Vice President KH Ma'ruf Amin, Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi, and Chair of the Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Response, as well as Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (Doni Monardo, among others, participated in a joint prayer held to coincide with "World Prayer Day".

From the very first moment the HCHF announced its great initiative, the call gained the blessing and support of the two most prominent religious leaders in the world; His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and received the support of a number of kings, presidents, leaders, and leading political, religious, and media figures from all the world.United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres tweeted his support for prayer on May 3, calling the global event a "moment for reflection, hope and faith".

HCHF is a group of influential figures of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds and experts in the fields of Inter-culture communication, interfaith dialogue and social coexistence.