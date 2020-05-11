Indonesian President to join 'Prayer for Humanity'

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs announced the participation of President Joko Widodo in the initiative by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calling on peoples around the world to do good deeds, observe a fast, pray, and make devout supplications to God Almighty on 14th May to end the coronavirus pandemic.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity has invited all religious leaders and people around the world to respond to this call and together beseech God Almighty to safeguard the entire world, to help us overcome this pandemic, to restore security, stability, health, and prosperity.

The ministry said President Joko Widodo, ministers and religious leaders will join the ''prayer for Humanity''. President Widodo will open the event, which will be broadcasted on state tv and by certain private broadcasters.