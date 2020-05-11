Indonesian residents under 45 might allow to resume activities amid COVID-19

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Indonesian head of the country's COVID-19 task force said on Monday that residents aged 45 and under may be allowed to resume activities because they are not prone to illnesses caused by the novel coronavirus, the German press agency, dpa, reported.

This group will be given room to be more active to minimise layoffs, Doni Monardo told an online news conference.

"People under 45 years are physically healthy, have high mobility and, if they are exposed [to the virus], they are rarely sick or show symptoms," he said.

Large parts of the country have been under partial lockdown since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in early March.

Monardo said the government was trying to protect the most vulnerable section of the population while keeping the economy alive.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose to 14,265 on Monday, after 233 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, said Achmad Yurianto, the task force's spokesperson.

Eighteen additional deaths brought the total number of fatalities to 991, he said.