Indonesian VP commends role of Muslim Council of Elders in promoting peace

JAKARTA, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Ma'ruf Amin, Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, has received Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, during which they discussed the promotion of peace and coexistence.

The Indonesian Vice President expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Muslim Council of Elders to support the values of citizenship, coexistence and dialogue, and its outstanding participation in the Indonesia International Book Fair with a distinguished set of works that stimulate coexistence and tolerance.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders explained that the Council is making tremendous efforts in promoting the culture of peace in all societies, expressing pride in the model of tolerance experienced by the Indonesian multi-ethnic and multicultural society.