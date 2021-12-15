UrduPoint.com

Indonesian VP Commends Role Of Muslim Council Of Elders In Promoting Peace

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:45 PM

Indonesian VP commends role of Muslim Council of Elders in promoting peace

JAKARTA, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Ma'ruf Amin, Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, has received Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, during which they discussed the promotion of peace and coexistence.

The Indonesian Vice President expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Muslim Council of Elders to support the values of citizenship, coexistence and dialogue, and its outstanding participation in the Indonesia International Book Fair with a distinguished set of works that stimulate coexistence and tolerance.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders explained that the Council is making tremendous efforts in promoting the culture of peace in all societies, expressing pride in the model of tolerance experienced by the Indonesian multi-ethnic and multicultural society.

Related Topics

Indonesia Citizenship Muslim All

Recent Stories

Children set to unleash creativity at MAKTABA Wint ..

Children set to unleash creativity at MAKTABA Winter Camp across Abu Dhabi

5 minutes ago
 Colombia Offers $25,500 for Information on Deadly ..

Colombia Offers $25,500 for Information on Deadly Airport Explosions

3 minutes ago
 Some Major EU Countries Against Imposing Anti-Russ ..

Some Major EU Countries Against Imposing Anti-Russia Sanctions - Reports

3 minutes ago
 EU Wants Good Relations With Russia, It Depends on ..

EU Wants Good Relations With Russia, It Depends on Moscow's Actions - Von Der Le ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia-China Trade Turnover Up by 31% This Year - ..

Russia-China Trade Turnover Up by 31% This Year - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Govt sets target of $3.5bln IT exports for 2021: A ..

Govt sets target of $3.5bln IT exports for 2021: Amin

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.