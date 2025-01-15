(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) A volcano located in Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera erupted on Wednesday morning spewing a four-km high ash cloud, forcing authorities to raise the alert level in surrounding areas to the highest, officials said.

Mount Ibu erupted at 07:11 am (2211 GMT Tuesday) for around two minutes, the country's volcanology agency said in a statement. Clouds of thick grey ash billowed into the sky leaning towards the west.

"Residents and tourists should not have any activities within at least five km from the crater," the agency added.

Mount Ibu also erupted on Tuesday afternoon, spewing three-km high volcanic ash.

Approximately 13,000 people reside near the volcano, but there are currently no evacuation plans in place.