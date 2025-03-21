Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Volcano Erupts
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 12:15 PM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia erupted three times into Friday, sending an ash column 8,000 metres high and prompting authorities to expand the danger zone around the volcano.
The volcano on the remote island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province has had hundreds of earthquakes and visible volcanic activity has significantly increased in the last seven days.
After the three eruptions late Thursday and early Friday, the volcano was quiet during the day.
Seismic activity monitored from the observation post in Wulangitang showed a decline.
Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone from 7 kilometres to 8 kilometres from the crater. No new evacuations were immediately reported.
Several airlines cancelled flights between Australia and Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali due to the eruption, while other international and domestic flights to the island have been delayed.
An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in November killed nine people and injured dozens.
