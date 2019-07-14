UrduPoint.com
Industrial Production Index Rises 16.6% In Q1 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) The Industrial Production Index rose by 16.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, rising from 122.3 percent to 142.5 percent during the monitoring period, according to figures released by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi, SCAD.

The index also rose by 42.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, reaching 142.5 percent.

The list of activities that contributed to the index’s increase included coke and refined petroleum products activity, which increased 27.

7 percent.

The rise in the "manufacture of unclassified machinery and equipment" also contributed to the index’s increase in Q1 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, by 16.3 percent, as the quantities of production of this activity increased by 95.5 percent.

Other activities that contributed to the rise of the index include the "manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products", whose production volume rose by 103.8 percent. Also, unclassified machinery and equipment contributed with 3.0 percent to the overall increase between the two comparison periods.

