Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Industrial Sector Contributes 20% To Ajman’s GDP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Industrial sector contributes 20% to Ajman’s GDP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) AJMAN, 7th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED), in collaboration with the Organising Committee for Ramadan activities in Ajman and the Citizens Affairs Office, held the second session of the Ramadan Economic Majlis under the theme "Sustainable Economy". The session, titled "Industrial Revolution Strategy", was conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and was presented by Tariq Al Hashemi, the Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the Ministry.

The session was opened by Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, at the Al Raqaib Majlis.

Al Hamrani emphasised the significance of industry in Ajman, stating that it contributes approximately 20% to the emirate's GDP and is one of the crucial sectors that the emirate is focused on developing through various partnerships, including the strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. He further explained that the session aimed to raise awareness among factory owners about the strategy of the industrial revolution and its objectives, encouraging them to upgrade their facilities to keep pace with this strategy.

Al Hamrani appreciated the Ministry's efforts in utilising advanced technology in industries through its various initiatives and projects in the UAE, which have contributed to promoting the country's industries and innovations. He also thanked Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman's Citizens Affairs Office, for his continuous support of Ajman DED initiatives.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE's Industrial Technological Transformation programme and the ministry's integrated system of legislation, programmes, and initiatives aimed at promoting the use of advanced technology to accelerate the UAE's industrial technology transformation. He praised the ministry's efforts, including the launch of the "Make in the UAE" initiative, the Industrial Technology Transformation programme, the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), and the Future Factories initiatives, which aim to enhance the efficiency of entrepreneurship and merge small companies in line with advanced technology trends.

Al Suwaidi also appreciated the efforts of Ajman DED in promoting the growth and development of the emirate's industrial sector and its contribution to supporting the growth and development of the UAE's industrial sector.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Ajman March Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Saudi woman represents nucleus of society, main pa ..

Saudi woman represents nucleus of society, main partner in development process

55 seconds ago
 Dubai records AED10.4 billion in weekly real estat ..

Dubai records AED10.4 billion in weekly real estate transactions

1 minute ago
 Dubai Culture and Nikon Middle East launch competi ..

Dubai Culture and Nikon Middle East launch competition to document beauty of Dub ..

1 minute ago
 Abdulkader Sankari and sons ring Nasdaq Dubai bell ..

Abdulkader Sankari and sons ring Nasdaq Dubai bell in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

2 minutes ago
 Athletes score for people and the planet on Intern ..

Athletes score for people and the planet on International Day of Sport

2 minutes ago
 Countries set out way forward for negotiations on ..

Countries set out way forward for negotiations on global agreement to protect wo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.