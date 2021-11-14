Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturing, digitalisation, supply chain operations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS2021) will be held at EXPO’s Dubai Exhibition Centre from November 22-23, followed by side-events and conferences from November 24-27.

The GMIS2021 will convene chief executive officers and senior leaders from some of the largest global and local corporations to explore the latest advances in manufacturing technologies as organisations around the world continue to rapidly embrace digitalisation, shape new business models, and revitalise operations.

The six-day GMIS Week will feature over 125 global speakers, including the two-day GMIS2021 Summit on November 22-23, a Global Prosperity Conference and an Alternative & Renewable Energy Conference on November 24.

The Summit will also host The Green Chain Conference, a multi-stakeholder forum to explore the role of renewable energy solutions, socially responsible investments, and policy frameworks to accelerate the transition to a net-zero future. The conference will draw on over 40 global leaders from governments and the energy industry to promote public-private partnerships and highlight the importance of adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across the energy sector to advance the global green agenda.

The GMIS Week will also feature country-focused conferences in partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Italy. In addition, the event will run a six-day manufacturing and advanced technology exhibition to showcase some of the UAE’s most innovative capabilities.

CEOs and senior leaders set to outline future manufacturing and technology trends while industry experts will discuss a wide range of topics, including the importance of digitally driven societies, the potential of Energy as a Service, and public-private partnerships to drive industrial growth.

A joint initiative between UNIDO and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, the Summit will gather over 125 leaders from local, regional, and global governments and organisations to explore the evolving integration of humans and machines, reinventing businesses, repurposing capabilities, and rewiring societies. The GMIS2021 agenda will spotlight topics such as Society 5.0, increasing digital mobility at work, sustainable manufacturing, gender equality, and the potential of Energy as a Service.

UNIDO Industrialisation Development Report: The Future of Industrialisation in a Post- Pandemic World will also be highlighted.

The Summit will hold sessions on green manufacturing practices, pathways to achieve net-zero emissions, the future of renewable energy, and the drive towards green investments. #GMIS2021 will also host a dedicated session to highlight the UAE’s recently launched industrial strategy, ‘Operation 300bn’, and its importance in transforming the nation into a diversified, industrial economy over the next decade.

Working together with the international organizations, organising committee and partners, GMIS aims to open up a dialogue between international and regional entities to ensure cross collaboration between industries.