Industry Experts Unite At Press Conference To Underline Significance Of Breakbulk Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) In anticipation of the fifth annual edition of the event, Breakbulk middle East, BBME, held a press conference today during which the UAE’s most notable industry leaders provided insight into what the 2020 edition will hold.

BBME, the leading GCC event for the project cargo and breakbulk sector, is set to take place on 25th and 26th, February, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, and the event is being hosted by DP World-UAE Region for the second consecutive year. The two-day conference is once again being held under the patronage of Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Infrastructure Development and the Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority, FTA, for Land and Maritime.

Ahmed Al Khouri, Director-General of the UAE FTA for Land and Maritime, said, "With Expo 2020 set to take place near the end of this year, the world will see Dubai, and the rest of the UAE, in a new light. As we look forward to this date, BBME will serve as one of the various contributing forces that help in realising our aspirations."

Hessa Al Malek, Executive Director of Maritime Transport, FTA, said, "Under the wise leadership and vision of our leaders, the UAE is determined to solidify its status as the world’s leading nation by 2071. With multiple components involved in successfully achieving this feat, the union of vital sectors and the assurance that they work collectively is of much importance. BMME will serve as a bridge that connects these key sectors, thus helping fuel the UAE’s future success."

Mohammad Jaber, COO and Regional Director, Agility said, "BBME enables us to develop our knowledge with its dependably topical agenda, as well as expand our customer base with its ability to serve as a strong networking platform that unites a number of sectors.

This year’s implementation of ‘Breakbulk AR’ is an initiative that reflects the event’s willingness to innovate and develop technological solutions, and we are sure the benefits from this will be seen in the near future."

Breakbulk AR, an augmented reality initiative that is set to debut at the event, will allow companies to showcase their company and project capabilities. BBME will also unveil a "Women in Breakbulk Breakfast" networking platform at the upcoming event, and partner with Arab Women in Maritime Association to empower women even further.

BBME is also working to groom the industry’s up-and-coming workforce. Dr. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean of Maritime Transport and Technology College, the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport-Sharjah, said, "Irrespective of the industry, the world is always reliant on future generations to bring forth progress and prosperity. That is why we are thrilled to be the first-ever Knowledge Partner of the event, and are appreciative of BBME's efforts in developing young people who will be the pioneers of tomorrow."

Ben Blamire, BBME’s Event Director, further highlighted the event’s importance and stated, "This year’s press conference, with yet another panel of reputable speakers, only adds further credibility to the upwards trajectory of BBME, in addition to reinforcing the success that this year’s edition is certain to bring to the industry."

