Industry leaders offer glimpse into future of UAE’s logistics sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) According to industry experts at a recent virtual panel discussion hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, businesses in the UAE are adapting quickly to new trends and technologies that are accelerating changes within global logistics.

The panel, which was organised as part of the "360 Dialogue Series," witnessed the participation of Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer of DT World, Harj Dhaliwal, Managing Director in the middle East and India at Virgin Hyperloop, and Yasir Jamal, VP Supply Chain in North Africa and Middle East at Unilever, as well as over 100 participants.

In his welcoming remarks, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, explained that the virtual event is being held during a time when companies around the world are leveraging Dubai’s strategic geographic position and world-class logistics infrastructure, to reposition their businesses while preparing for the post-COVID-19 recovery period.

Despite the unprecedented challenges seen this year caused by COVID-19, Dubai has placed itself in a strong position, given its focus on embracing digital transformation and investing in logistics infrastructure, he added while highlighting the chamber’s key role in ensuring business continuity and improving ease of doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic, through its wide range of e-services and policy advocacy efforts.

The panellists outlined several key trends seen in the UAE’s logistics sector, including the seamless shift to digital services, the transition from land to sea freight, and the adoption of advanced technologies, which are crucial to helping industry players navigate new challenges.

The pandemic has also proven that adaptable and flexible supply chains offer competitive advantages to successful businesses, the panellists added, noting that last-mile delivery, increased integration between ports and free zones, closer collaborations between logistics and transportation players, and the stronger prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in production facilities are key trends that will reshape the sector’s future.

After recently reaching a milestone by completing its first test drive with human passengers, Virgin Hyperloop’s new technology is expected to change the dynamics of passenger and cargo transportation in the future, the panellists further added.