Infantino Underlines FIFA’s Continued Commitment To Compliance And Good Governance

Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:15 PM

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Speaking today at the opening of the 3rd FIFA Compliance Summit, FIFA President Gianni Infantino underlined FIFA’s continued commitment to compliance and good governance while highlighting the significant progress that FIFA has made in the area since 2016, as well as the importance of developing and introducing compliance best practice in football.

Bringing together governance and compliance experts and practitioners from across football, including FIFA member associations and the confederations, today’s opening session marked the start of the 3rd FIFA Compliance Summit, which will see participants take part in wide-ranging practical sessions and discussions designed to share knowledge and best practice, as well as emerging trends, in compliance and good governance.

Opening the summit, President Infantino said, "As we look to continue our efforts to make football truly global, it is now more important than ever, particularly in these difficult times, for football to continue to move in the right direction by working together and ensuring that the right governance and compliance structures and processes are in place at all levels."

Taking place in an online format from 12th to 16th October, the 3rd FIFA Compliance Summit will also see participants take part in practical working sessions on the first-ever FIFA Compliance Handbook, which will for the first time provide member associations and confederations with practical guidance and scalable building blocks that can be used to develop a tailored compliance programme within their organisation.

