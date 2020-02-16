UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infrastructure, Citizens Services Pillars’ Commissioners Explore Setting Up 12 Residential Councils In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 09:30 PM

Infrastructure, Citizens Services Pillars’ commissioners explore setting up 12 residential councils in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, and Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing pillar at the Dubai Council, has held a coordinative meeting with Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police and Commissioner-General for Citizens Services pillar.

The meeting held in the presence of Ahmad Abdul Karim Julfar, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai and several officials from Dubai Municipality, discussed the implementation of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build 12 integrated councils in Dubai neighbourhoods to serve as community meeting points and to for citizens to organise social events.

The meeting looked into the standards of selecting locations for councils; which are required to be close to main roads, mosques, public amenities or densely populated areas.

Attendees examined Dubai Police requirements for these councils such as the availability of government and community services and offering entertainment activities. They also discussed the key components of councils such as a multi-purpose hall, youth majlis, library, administrative offices and service facilities.

The meeting agreed that the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing pillar should cater to the selection of locations for building these councils, follow-up designs and oversee construction works.

The Citizens Services pillar should chart out the activities and requisites of councils, and the running of activities towards serving the community. The meeting also reviewed the timetable for constructing these councils.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer opened the meeting by stressing the importance of acting in team spirit towards realising the Dubai Council’s strategy for enhancing Dubai competitiveness within the scope of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing pillar. "Achieving these objectives warrants undertaking excellent projects and initiatives capable of thrusting Dubai into a fast growth city over the next 50 years, and setting out an example for the region and the globe in addressing people’s wellbeing and happiness," said Al Tayer.

"We will endeavour to accomplish the residential councils as quickly as possible such that they will contribute to mapping out programmes and activities for cementing the links and communication between various community segments. The underlying objective is to make these councils an important tool for enriching the life of Dubai’s citizens," he added.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri reiterated their full and instant commitment to carry out the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aimed at boosting the happiness of all Dubai’s citizens.

He pledged to pursue the transparent and welcoming leadership model of His Highness in identifying the needs of citizens and optimising the use of resources and modern technologies to provide a decent living for all.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Dubai RTA Rashid National University All From Government

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from Nation ..

6 minutes ago

Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian minister discuss str ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.