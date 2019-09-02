Infrastructure investment across DIP surges to AED1.5 billion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) Dubai Investments Park is spurring up its investments towards the development of various infrastructure facilities, and has invested a total of AED1.5 billion since its inception.

The enhancement projects are focused infrastructure investments across DIP and are termed top priority in line with the ongoing community development planning initiatives. DIP currently offers over 140km of internal road network and has successfully completed enhancements of new entrances, road widening and exit points, all set to ease the traffic flow to and from the development.

As part of the road enhancement projects, two flyovers by RTA at the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street which is between DIP 1 and 2 is currently operational. The project includes the enhancement of a service road of two lanes in each direction on the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Yalayes Street, improving entries of Dubai Investment Park from Al Yalayes Street.

The opening of the new entrances is part of RTA’s expansion of the Al Yalayes and Expo road leading into DIP. The new entrances facilitate movements of vehicles to DIP’s industrial, commercial and residential areas. There are currently a total of 11 entrances and exits to DIP from major highways.

The enhancements to the road infrastructure has benefited DIP’s industrial zone with improved road networks, connectivity to regional and international transport linkages, access to markets and speedy delivery of raw materials to manufacturing units, research and development laboratories and finally for processing to assembly.

Commenting on the infrastructure enhancement underway at DIP, Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager, Dubai Investment Park, said, "DIP’s strategic location makes it one of the most sought-after developments for tenants and businesses alike. DIP is working closely with authorities to broaden and upgrade infrastructure while continuing with relentless efforts to ensure integration amid public transport modes. The expenditure on road and infrastructure has been a major growth factor in the region and these investments are vital to social and economic growth, and DIP is extremely proud to be proactively contributing to this developmental phase.

As part of DIP’s concerted efforts, an amount of AED 125 million has been allocated towards improvement of public facilities, pedestrian track maintenance and upgradation of existing infrastructure, and air conditioned bus shelters, which are scheduled to escalate from 9 to 20 units by the end of the year.

DIP is only minutes away from important business destinations, and can be accessed from Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. Work is progressing according to plans on the 15km Route 2020 which is an extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line from Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station to the site of Expo 2020. The planned metro line is will pass through DIP. Reports also indicate confirmation of all tunnel-related works of the metro progressing according to the schedule.

The metro station is located in the commercial zone of DIP and is surrounded by offices, hotels, residential apartments, showrooms, hospitals and fitness centre’s alike, providing an ideal mix of leisure and recreational facilities at arm’s length. The metro station once completed will provide the commuters a perfect amalgamation of convenience and satisfaction.

The infrastructural growth within DIP continues to reinforce the business park as a self-contained city-within-a-city. DIP has been investing in enhancing and improving existing infrastructure with well-integrated water and electricity systems, best of hospitals, educational institutions, hotels, retail outlets, supermarkets and other day-to-day necessities and recreational options like vastly spread public parks and football grounds.

The ongoing infrastructure enhancements are in line with perfectly complementing DIP’s strategic location and proximity to Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, business districts and arterial roads making it one of the most sought-after developments for businesses.