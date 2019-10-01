UrduPoint.com
Infrastructure Of Yas Bay To Be Completed In December

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Real Estate Developer Miral said today that the infrastructure work and public realm of its flagship AED12 billion Yas Bay project will be completed in December this year.

Up to 75 percent of the construction work of the Yas Bay Arena has likewise been completed, a new milestone of the top global destination, which is expected to position Yas Island among key international leisure and business hubs.

Mohamed Al Zaabi, Miral Chief Executive Officer, said the 14 million sq ft landmark development will upon completion contribute to the emirate’s vision to diversify its domestic economy.

"Our latest construction update highlights the significant progress we have achieved on our pioneering Yas Bay project. The mixed-use arena will be a vibrant addition to the island, and a new exciting destination for Abu Dhabi," he added.

When completed, the 14 million square-feet Yas Bay will have three distinct areas. Its waterfront includes the Yas Bay Arena as a focal point, along with a beach club, two hotels and a pier with 37 cafes and restaurants and 19 retail outlets. The arena will be able to accommodate between 500 and 18,000 people.

