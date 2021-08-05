UrduPoint.com

Infrastructure Sector Being Prioritised: RAK Municipality Director-General

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) Munther bin Shekar Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, said the infrastructure sector is prioritised by the department, due to the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Zaabi stressed the department plans residential, industrial and agricultural areas according to the emirate’s overall strategy, as well as construct an internal road network linked to major roads connected to other parts of the emirate and rest of the country, along with required facilities and services.

The department is currently coordinating and overseeing infrastructure projects with local and Federal authorities, and has registered significant achievements in terms of improving the emirate’s infrastructure, such as establishing roads that reduce the impact of heat and maintain sustainability, he added.

The department is currently collaborating with federal and local authorities to launch several vital stormwater system projects in the emirate by establishing and maintaining dams and tanks, and has exerted significant efforts to divert mountain valley streams from residential areas, maintain roads, construct stormwater drainage networks and the Al Qawasim Corniche, and plan seawater desalination projects, Al Zaabi noted.

Through its partnership with federal and local authorities, the department has advanced the emirate’s services sector by increasing the capacity of electricity networks to cover all populated areas, restoring and expanding the water distribution network, establishing water sanitation networks and sewage water treatment plants for irrigation, and increasing the capacity of telecommunications networks, he further added.

A project of Addressing and Spatial Guidance System Project in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which started in March 2020, has been completed, Al Zaabi said in conclusion.

