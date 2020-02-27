Infrastructure works in Phase one of Sharjah Sustainable City completed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) Sharjah Sustainable City Project has announced the completion of the infrastructure works in the first phase of the project, which is expected to be delivered in 2021. Phase one includes 280 villas, 100 apartments with special rental system.

Sharjah Sustainable City, the first urban mixed-use project in the Emirate of Sharjah, meets the highest standards of green economy and environmental sustainability. It is the outcome of a strategic partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, and Diamond Developers, a leading sustainable communities developer in the UAE.

"Sharjah Sustainably City is a four phase’s project with a total housing area of 3.3 million square feet, whereas each phase is about 825,000 square feet. By May 2020, the first mockup of the actual villa will be open to public and by 2023; the whole project will be completed," said Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City.

The project will include a sustainable school, which will promote the concepts of sustainability through school curricula. It will also feature a ‘Sustainability Experience Centre’ – a platform to host meetings and fora by government and academic entities, NGOs, as well as school and university students, centered around promoting awareness about environmental issues and sustainable living. It also includes Community mall and green houses with vertical farms.

Al Mutawa said that the project, with AED2 billion investments, includes 1120 multi-space villas, strategically located in Sharjah near Al Rahmaniya area. This will ensure the ease and speed of new owners moving to their homes upon completion of phase one construction, which includes 280 villas townhouses vary between 3, 4 and 5 rooms, in addition to 100 apartments which will be offered for rent.

The project is designed to cover all three elements of sustainability: economy, social and environment, taking into consideration a range of initiatives to ensure the reserving of resources and cost saving, through designing homes that ensure energy efficiency and the use of environment- friendly building materials.

He added, "The smart designs of sustainable villas provide great saving opportunities for the residents specially in service bills which may be up to 100% in electricity and 50% in water bills. The entire city's energy will be provided by solar panels, and smart systems will be used to save water consumption. There will also be a mixed-use area, where nature, green spaces, health, education and leisure activities are at the top of the city's priorities, with an emphasis on a sustainable lifestyle."

It is noteworthy that the City includes a centre that provides a variety of social activities, multi-use facilities for shopping and entertainment, health clubs, swimming pools for men and women, bike paths, jogging tracks, restaurants, nurseries, medical clinics and a mosque.

The city also provides environment- friendly villas with the highest efficiency standards. They are designed with modern oriental concepts that blend contemporary aesthetic details with traditional touches, in harmony with the aesthetic characteristic of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The project provides a variety of options in spaces and interior design for villas, while providing full amenities as well as the requirements of modern family life-style. All the residential units are equipped with environment- friendly electrical appliances.