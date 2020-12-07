Injazat announces strategic partnership with LTI to accelerate digital transformation in the Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 7th December, 2020 (WAM) - Injazat, the UAE-based leader in digital transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with LTI, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, to implement its new best-shore service delivery model that is set to redefine a new era in regional digital leadership.

This partnership will see Injazat add considerable depth to its digital innovation ecosystem and customer-centric approach. The new service delivery model implemented in partnership with LTI, will provide Injazat’s customers with a hybrid of delivery approaches including onshore, best-shore, and cloud, and will further advance Injazat’s wider digital delivery ecosystem.

Commenting on the news, Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of Injazat, said, "This announcement is part of a new era for our organisation. Digital is now default and our vision supports the UAE’s ambition to forge a digitally enabled future across the public and private sectors. Strengthening our existing relationship with LTI is an important part of our plan to provide digital transformation services our customers need."

The drive to transform the economy and digitalise operations presents a $160 billion opportunity in the MENA region [1] with Injazat well placed to accelerate growth with its depth of expertise, partners and customers.

Injazat’s new global delivery model places digital solutions at the centre of its offering and is designed to help public and private sector clients navigate the opportunities of digital disruption.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "Our partnership with Injazat will enhance the performance and competitiveness of enterprises seeking digital and cloud-based transformation. We look forward to bringing industry and technology expertise along with global delivery capabilities to companies in the region."

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive board Member, LTI, said, "LTI’s expertise on Cloud and next-generation Cloud toolsets such as LTI Mosaic and LTI Canvas will complement Injazat’s industry-leading InCloud offering to deliver a superior customer experience with speed."

Through this partnership with LTI, the company will drive efficiencies and accelerate turnkey, technology-agnostic solutions, including the ability to incubate and scale digital innovation quickly.

The re-engineered core service offering builds on successful projects such as Malaffi, a partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Health to connect more than 2,000 healthcare providers, and Hassantuk, a collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Interior to install and operate state-of-the-art smart Alarm Transmission Equipment in buildings across the UAE.